Michael King News: Tough loss in quality start Wednesday
King (8-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 4-2 to the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
A two-run home run by Carson Benge in the fourth inning was the only real blemish on King's line for the afternoon, but the right-hander left the mound with the Friars down 2-1 and saw his two-start win streak snapped. King has been on a roll since the beginning of July, producing quality starts in six of his nine outings with a 3.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB over 52.2 innings. He'll look for more run support in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Pirates.
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