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Michael King News: Tough loss in quality start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:10pm

King (8-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 4-2 to the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

A two-run home run by Carson Benge in the fourth inning was the only real blemish on King's line for the afternoon, but the right-hander left the mound with the Friars down 2-1 and saw his two-start win streak snapped. King has been on a roll since the beginning of July, producing quality starts in six of his nine outings with a 3.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB over 52.2 innings. He'll look for more run support in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Pirates.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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