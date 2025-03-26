Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Kopech headshot

Michael Kopech Injury: Has throwing program stalled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kopech (shoulder) is "sort of in a holding pattern" with his throwing, per MLB.com.

Kopech is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and will open the campaign on the injured list. He had been throwing bullpen sessions as of early March, but given Roberts' comments, it's unclear what the righty reliever's throwing program looks like at the moment. Kopech notched six regular-season saves for Los Angeles after being acquired from the White Sox in late July last year, but he's been slated for a setup role when healthy this season with newcomer Tanner Scott expected to work as the Dodgers' primary closer.

Michael Kopech
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now