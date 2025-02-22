Fantasy Baseball
Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech Injury: Mound session on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Kopech (forearm) is expected to throw a brief bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will be the first time Kopech has worked off a mound since the start of spring training. The 28-year-old righty has been behind schedule since the start of camp due to inflammation in his right forearm, and there's no guarantee he'll be able to avoid the injured list when the Dodgers begin their domestic schedule March 27.

