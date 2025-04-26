Fantasy Baseball
Michael Kopech headshot

Michael Kopech Injury: Ramping up bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Kopech (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled for another Monday before potentially being cleared to face live batters, Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander's throwing program stalled in late March due to a shoulder impingement after coming into camp with some forearm inflammation, but he's now nearing the latter stages of his rehab program. Kopech will likely require a few rehab appearances in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers, so he's likely still at least a couple weeks away from being reinstated.

Michael Kopech
Los Angeles Dodgers
