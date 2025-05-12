Michael Kopech Injury: Sharp in second rehab outing

Kopech (shoulder) struck out two batters and gave up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief in his second rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

After failing to record an out while issuing five walks and getting charged with five earned runs in his first rehab outing with Oklahoma City on Thursday, Kopech assuaged some of the concern about his health by delivering a strong performance Sunday. He touched 99.7 miles per hour with his fastball twice in his 14-pitch appearance, throwing 10 strikes while retiring three of the four batters he faced. Before kicking off his rehab assignment last week, Kopech hadn't pitched in a game setting since the World Series last fall while recovering from a right shoulder impingement, so he'll likely require at least a few more outings in the minors before the Dodgers bring him back from the 60-day injured list.