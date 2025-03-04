Michael Kopech Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Kopech (forearm) is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander has had a delayed start to spring training due to forearm inflammation but is ramping up his throwing program. Kopech is in danger of being unavailable for the season-opening series against the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, with the Dodgers' domestic opener March 27 being a more realistic return target.