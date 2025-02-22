Michael Kopech Injury: Throws off mound

Kopech (forearm) threw off a mound Saturday to a standing catcher, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

While it wasn't a full-fledged bullpen session, Saturday still marks the first time Kopech has done any sort of mound work since the start of spring training. The 28-year-old righty has been behind schedule since the start of camp due to inflammation in his right forearm, and there's no guarantee he'll be able to avoid the injured list when the Dodgers begin their domestic schedule March 27.