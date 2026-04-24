Michael Lorenzen News: Allows one run in win
Lorenzen (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters in seven innings.
Lorenzen had his longest outing of the season Friday, throwing seven strong innings and allowing just one run in by far his best start of the year. The 34-year-old hasn't struck out more than four batters in a start this season, and that streak continued Friday, but the right-hander didn't walk anybody and worked through seven innings on just 90 pitches by pitching to contact. Despite the strong start, his season-long numbers still are a bit inflated, as he holds a 5.97 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP in 28.2 innings on the season. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Reds.
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