Michael Lorenzen News: Allows three runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 6:56pm

Lorenzen (1-2) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Lorenzen came up just short of a second consecutive quality start, allowing a run with two outs in the sixth inning before being lifted at 85 pitches. So far, the 33-year-old has pitched into the sixth and allowed three earned runs or fewer in all three of his starts. He'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 17 frames into a road matchup with the Tigers next week.

Michael Lorenzen
Kansas City Royals
