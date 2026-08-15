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Michael Lorenzen News: Chased early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Lorenzen (3-11) took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings.

Lorenzen entered the fourth in a 1-1 tie before things unraveled, as he was unable to complete the inning and was ultimately charged with five more runs. The 34-year-old has endured a nightmare second half, posting an 11.57 ERA through five starts since the All-Star break while failing to complete five frames in any of them. He'll take a bloated 7.08 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 82:49 K:BB across 115.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Guardians next weekend.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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