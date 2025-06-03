Michael Lorenzen News: Coughs up season-high seven runs

Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals after giving up seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

After getting knocked around for six runs on a career-worst 11 hits his last time out, Lorenzen coughed up a season-worst seven runs in his shortest outing of the year Tuesday. Four of his seven hits allowed went for extra bases, and the veteran right-hander matched his season low in punchouts. Despite having four quality starts to his name among 12 appearances in 2025, Lorenzen owns a poor 5.12 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 65 innings. His next start is set to come against the lowly White Sox, which at least offers him a prime opportunity to rebound.