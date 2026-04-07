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Michael Lorenzen News: Could pitch in relief on 'pen days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said Tuesday that Lorenzen wants to be available to pitch in relief on his between-starts bullpen session days, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

That day for Lorenzen was Monday, and he would have entered out of the bullpen against the Astros had Juan Mejia gotten into trouble in the ninth inning. Lorenzen remains scheduled to start Wednesday versus Houston but could be available to pitch in relief this weekend in San Diego. The righty has been touched up for 12 runs on 19 hits and two walks over 7.1 frames in his first two starts of the season.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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