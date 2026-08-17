Michael Lorenzen News: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rockies designated Lorenzen for assignment Monday.
Lorenzen maintained good health throughout the season while eating innings out of the rotation, but that was about his only positive takeaway from his time with the Rockies. Colorado will cut bait with the 34-year-old righty after he went 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 82:49 K:BB in 115.2 frames over 26 appearances (25 starts). Given that any team putting in a claim for Lorenzen would have to assume the money left on his $8 million contract for 2026, he's likely to pass through waivers before the Rockies officially release him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week16 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 2820 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More