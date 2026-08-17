Michael Lorenzen headshot

Michael Lorenzen News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Rockies designated Lorenzen for assignment Monday.

Lorenzen maintained good health throughout the season while eating innings out of the rotation, but that was about his only positive takeaway from his time with the Rockies. Colorado will cut bait with the 34-year-old righty after he went 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 82:49 K:BB in 115.2 frames over 26 appearances (25 starts). Given that any team putting in a claim for Lorenzen would have to assume the money left on his $8 million contract for 2026, he's likely to pass through waivers before the Rockies officially release him.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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