Michael Lorenzen headshot

Michael Lorenzen News: Goes 3.2 innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 9:21pm

Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Lorenzen made relatively quick work of the Giants in the first two innings, but the wheels began to fall off the second time through the lineup. He allowed four of the first six batters to reach base in the top of the fourth before being yanked after 70 pitches. Lorenzen was on the hook for a sixth straight loss before the Colorado offense put up five runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. On the season, Lorenzen has an ugly 7.22 ERA and 43:20 K:BB across 57.1 innings.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
MLB
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
Author Image
Jason Collette
10 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
10 days ago