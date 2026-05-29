Michael Lorenzen News: Goes 3.2 innings in no-decision

Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Lorenzen made relatively quick work of the Giants in the first two innings, but the wheels began to fall off the second time through the lineup. He allowed four of the first six batters to reach base in the top of the fourth before being yanked after 70 pitches. Lorenzen was on the hook for a sixth straight loss before the Colorado offense put up five runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. On the season, Lorenzen has an ugly 7.22 ERA and 43:20 K:BB across 57.1 innings.