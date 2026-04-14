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Michael Lorenzen News: Knocked around in short outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lorenzen (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Lorenzen ran into trouble early, allowing a solo homer to Christian Walker in the second inning before things unraveled completely in the third. Defensive miscues opened the door for Houston after a dropped infield pop-up and a leadoff double, and the 34-year-old compounded the damage by balking both runners into scoring position before Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run double. The Astros kept piling on from there, turning the inning into a six-run rout and forcing Lorenzen's exit. The right-hander now owns an 8.10 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and a 13:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings, with a difficult matchup against the Dodgers looming in his next scheduled start.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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