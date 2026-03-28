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Michael Lorenzen News: Labors in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Lorenzen entered the fifth inning with a two-run lead but couldn't get out of the frame, exiting at 93 pitches after giving up a two-run homer to Liam Hicks. The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $8 million deal in January and should hold a secure spot in the rotation on a lowly Rockies club. He lines up for a tough home matchup against the Phillies next weekend.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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