Michael Lorenzen News: Labors in no-decision
Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Lorenzen entered the fifth inning with a two-run lead but couldn't get out of the frame, exiting at 93 pitches after giving up a two-run homer to Liam Hicks. The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $8 million deal in January and should hold a secure spot in the rotation on a lowly Rockies club. He lines up for a tough home matchup against the Phillies next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1711 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1612 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More