Michael Lorenzen News: Labors in no-decision

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Lorenzen entered the fifth inning with a two-run lead but couldn't get out of the frame, exiting at 93 pitches after giving up a two-run homer to Liam Hicks. The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $8 million deal in January and should hold a secure spot in the rotation on a lowly Rockies club. He lines up for a tough home matchup against the Phillies next weekend.