Michael Lorenzen News: Lacks command in third loss
Lorenzen (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
The 34-year-old right-hander had a hard time finding his pitch location Thursday. Lorenzen served up two home runs, walked a season-high three batters and threw only 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes, but he was able to pitch at least five innings in his third consecutive start on a positive note. He has a poor 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 34 frames, making Lorenzen a fantasy option to avoid during his next scheduled outing back in Colorado against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 246 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 246 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More