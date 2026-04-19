Michael Lorenzen News: Lasts five frames in no-decision
Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.
Lorenzen was serviceable, providing decent length and limiting the Dodgers to three runs, allowing the Rockies' late offensive surge to carry the home team to victory. It's been a tough start to 2026 for the veteran right-hander, who owns a 7.48 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 21.2 innings (six appearances). His next start is lined up for Friday on the road against the Mets.
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