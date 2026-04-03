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Michael Lorenzen News: Lit up for nine runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:28pm

Lorenzen (0-1) suffered the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings of work.

Things went wrong immediately for Lorenzen, as the first five batters he faced reached base, including two via walk. It escalated from there, and before the inning was over, the Phillies had scored seven times. The 34-year-old made it through two more innings after that, but it's certainly not a start that will go on his highlight reel. He has now allowed 12 runs and three home runs over 7.1 innings of work on the year. His next scheduled chance to bring down his 14.73 ERA will come Wednesday against the Astros.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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