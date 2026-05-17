Michael Lorenzen News: Loses fourth straight start
Lorenzen (2-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.
This was Lorenzen's fourth straight loss, and he's allowed 20 runs (19 earned) over 20 innings in that span. This is the third time in five home outings he's been on the hook for at least six earned runs. Overall, he has a 7.03 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB across 48.2 innings over 11 appearances (10 starts). Lorenzen's next start is projected to be a rematch with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
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