Michael Lorenzen News: Losing streak continues
Lorenzen (2-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.
Lorenzen took his fifth straight loss, three of which have come on the road. The veteran right-hander has surrendered 25 runs (24 earned) over 25 innings in that span, though he was able to limit both walks and home runs to one apiece Saturday. For the season, he's at an awful 7.21 ERA with a 1.90 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 12 outings (11 starts). Lorenzen is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants. His 10.03 ERA in five home starts this season makes him a pure fade even against the worst offense in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?4 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 176 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Lorenzen See More