Michael Lorenzen News: Mixed bag in season debut

Lorenzen (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

It was a mixed bag for Lorenzen, who did fan seven but also served up a solo homer to Eric Haase in the third inning. The right-hander worked into the sixth frame but watched Rhys Hoskins drive in a run on a single before he was lifted for Sam Long, who allowed one of Lorenzen's inherited runners to score. The veteran righty is next slated to take the mound early next week at home against Minnesota.