Michael Lorenzen News: Pummeled in loss

Lorenzen (2-8) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

Lorenzen continues to be a magnet for crooked numbers. He fell short of completing four frames for the second start in a row. He's given up 32 runs (31 earned) across 26.2 innings over six starts since the beginning of May, including 15 runs across 13.1 innings on the road. Lorenzen has an 8.01 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB through 14 outings (13 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected to start at home versus the Cubs next week.