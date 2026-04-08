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Michael Lorenzen News: Rebounds for first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lorenzen (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Astros, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was certainly a step in the right direction for Lorenzen, as he held Houston to a lone second-inning run after giving up 12 runs in just 7.1 innings in his previous two outings. Lorenzen's ERA now sits at an even 9.00 with a 2.31 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB this season. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Astros on the road in his next outing.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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