Despite generating an impressive 17 whiffs out of his 82 total pitches, Lorenzen had the misfortune of reaching the double-digit loss plateau for the first time in his 11-year career. The 33-year-old was bitten by the long ball -- coughing up two in an outing for the first time in his seven starts post-All-Star break -- with Byron Buxton and Kody Clemens going deep in the first and fourth, respectively. Through 124.1 total frames, Lorenzen now sports a 4.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 110:34 K:BB while yielding 21 homers. He currently lines up to make his next start at Philadelphia next weekend.