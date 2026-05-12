Michael Lorenzen News: Saddled with fifth loss Tuesday
Lorenzen (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts across five innings.
Lorenzen mixes seven pitches and relies heavily on keeping hitters guessing, as he possesses below-average stuff. His five strikeouts Tuesday matched a season-high for the right-hander, and it was a decent bounce-back performance after Lorenzen was shelled for 11 runs on 15 hits and six walks across 10.1 innings over his previous two outings. Lorenzen now owns a 6.55 ERA and 31:14 K:BB across 44 innings on the season.
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