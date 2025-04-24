Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Michael Lorenzen headshot

Michael Lorenzen News: Sharp in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Lorenzen (2-3) earned the win over the Rockies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

It was a solid performance from Lorenzen, who held Colorado off the board until Jordan Beck launched a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning. The 33-year-old Lorenzen lowered his ERA to 3.90 with a 1.45 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through his first five starts (27.2 innings) with Kansas City. Lorenzen is currently in line to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.

Michael Lorenzen
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now