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Michael Lorenzen News: Tuesday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Lorenzen won't pitch Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Lorenzen likely to take the mound in one of those contests. The veteran right-hander has posted a 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through eight appearances (34 innings) this season.

Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies
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