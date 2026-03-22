Michael Massey Injury: Iffy for Opening Day

Massey (calf) will not travel to Texas for Monday and Tuesday's exhibitions and will instead remain in Arizona to see action in minor-league games and test his running ability to gauge his availability for Opening Day, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey is dealing with a low-grade left calf strain that kept him out of Cactus League play beyond March 8. The 28-year-old has been able to take at-bats in backfield games, but his status for Opening Day hinges on his ability to run at 100 percent. If Massey is unavailable for the start of the regular season, Nick Loftin and Drew Waters are strong candidates to make the 26-man roster, with Tyler Tolbert also in the mix.