Michael Massey Injury: Leaves game early
Massey was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
Massey landed on the ground hard after making a leaping throw to first base in the fifth inning and was immediately replaced at second by Tyler Tolbert. The Royals will likely take a closer look at Massey in the clubhouse and should provide more information on his status in the near future.
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