Michael Massey Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Massey (wrist) is expected to shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Initially placed on the 10-day injured list June 10 due to ankle sprain, Massey is now working his way back from a hairline fracture of his right wrist, which he sustained in a June 29 rehab game with Omaha. After about three weeks of rest and recovery, Massey was cleared to begin a new rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas over the weekend. In three starts for the Double-A club -- two in left field, one at designated hitter -- Massey went just 1-for-14 with four strikeouts, but the Royals will nonetheless have him shift his assignment to their top affiliate to begin the upcoming week. If Massey can eventually regain his timing at the plate, he could emerge as a strong-side platoon player for Kansas City once he's deemed ready to return from the IL.