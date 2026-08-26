Michael Massey Injury: Not available to start Wednesday

Massey (head) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Massey will need at least one day off following his removal from Tuesday's 5-3 win after falling and hitting his head while making a throw to first base. Per MLB.com, Massey showed improvement after exiting the game, and the Royals haven't indicated that he's exhibiting any symptoms of a concussion. Tyler Tolbert will fill in for Massey at second base in the middle contest of the three-game series.