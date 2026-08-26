Michael Massey Injury: Not available to start Wednesday
Massey (head) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Massey will need at least one day off following his removal from Tuesday's 5-3 win after falling and hitting his head while making a throw to first base. Per MLB.com, Massey showed improvement after exiting the game, and the Royals haven't indicated that he's exhibiting any symptoms of a concussion. Tyler Tolbert will fill in for Massey at second base in the middle contest of the three-game series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Streaming Playing Time5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More