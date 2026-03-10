Michael Massey Injury: Nursing low-grade calf strain

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Massey has a "low-grade" calf strain and will be sidelined "hopefully just about a week," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey tweaked the calf during a Cactus League game versus the Dodgers this past Friday and the Royals sent him for imaging after he didn't bounce back as hoped. It does not seem at this juncture like an injury that could threaten Massey's Opening Day availability, but he can't afford any setbacks.