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Michael Massey Injury: Opening Day status in air

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Massey may not be available for Opening Day due to a calf strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey is rehabbing from a low-grade calf strain that he suffered last week. He's progressed enough in his recovery to take at-bats in backfield games, but whether he's ready for Opening Day will depend on whether he can run at 100 percent. Participation in the final Cactus League games of spring training would be a good sign for Massey's chances of being available for the start of the regular season.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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