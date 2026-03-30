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Michael Massey Injury: To begin rehab stint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Massey (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Massey is on the mend from a low-grade left calf strain and is set to see live competition beginning Tuesday. He figures to appear in at least a few minor-league matchups, and while he's first eligible to be activated Wednesday, a return over the weekend seems more likely.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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