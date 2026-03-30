Michael Massey Injury: To begin rehab stint Tuesday
Massey (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Massey is on the mend from a low-grade left calf strain and is set to see live competition beginning Tuesday. He figures to appear in at least a few minor-league matchups, and while he's first eligible to be activated Wednesday, a return over the weekend seems more likely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More