Michael Massey News: Blasts another homer Thursday
Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Twins.
Massey got in on the offensive action, lining a single in the second inning before launching a solo homer to open the fourth frame. It marked his third long ball over the past five games, during which the second baseman has hit safely and driven in at least one run in each contest. Across 47 appearances in 2026, Massey is slashing .266/.287/.477 with six homers, nine doubles, 20 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base.
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