Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Blasts another homer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Twins.

Massey got in on the offensive action, lining a single in the second inning before launching a solo homer to open the fourth frame. It marked his third long ball over the past five games, during which the second baseman has hit safely and driven in at least one run in each contest. Across 47 appearances in 2026, Massey is slashing .266/.287/.477 with six homers, nine doubles, 20 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
26 days ago