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Michael Massey News: Blasts clutch homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Massey went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Massey delivered a clutch swing in the eighth inning, launching a game-tying solo-home run off Rico Garcia for his first long ball of the season, setting the stage for Kansas City's walk-off victory. The second baseman also recorded a double earlier in the game as part of a much needed two-hit performance. Massey has struggled since being brought back from the injured list, now slashing just .207/.226/.414 with three doubles and four RBI across 31 plate appearances.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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