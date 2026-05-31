Michael Massey News: Blasts fourth homer in loss
Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Massey did his part as the Royals attempted to mount a comeback, drilling a two-run homer in the eighth inning, though no further scoring followed as the club was ultimately swept in the weekend series. The 28-year-old has received regular opportunities at the keystone against right-handed pitching since Jonathan India (shoulder) was lost for the season, but he has struggled to make a consistent impact. Across 120 plate appearances in 2026, Massey is hitting .234 with a .684 OPS, four homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More