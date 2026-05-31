Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Blasts fourth homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Massey did his part as the Royals attempted to mount a comeback, drilling a two-run homer in the eighth inning, though no further scoring followed as the club was ultimately swept in the weekend series. The 28-year-old has received regular opportunities at the keystone against right-handed pitching since Jonathan India (shoulder) was lost for the season, but he has struggled to make a consistent impact. Across 120 plate appearances in 2026, Massey is hitting .234 with a .684 OPS, four homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
28 days ago