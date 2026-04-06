Michael Massey News: Brought back from IL
The Royals reinstated Massey (calf) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Kansas City optioned Nick Loftin to Triple-A Omaha to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Massey, who was shelved to begin the season after suffering a mild left calf strain in early March during spring training. Massey proved his health in a three-game rehab stint with Omaha last week, during which he went 3-for-12 with a home run. He'll likely have to settle for a utility role with Kansas City and could struggle to see regular at-bats while the Royals have all of their key position players available.
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