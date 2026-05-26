Michael Massey News: Exiting lineup Tuesday
Massey is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Massey often sits against southpaws, but he'll hit the bench versus a righty (Cam Schlittler) on Tuesday. Nick Loftin will fill in at the keystone in place of Massey, who has produced an underwhelming .231/.241/.404 slash line with two home runs and one stolen base thus far in May.
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