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Michael Massey News: Exiting lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Massey is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Massey often sits against southpaws, but he'll hit the bench versus a righty (Cam Schlittler) on Tuesday. Nick Loftin will fill in at the keystone in place of Massey, who has produced an underwhelming .231/.241/.404 slash line with two home runs and one stolen base thus far in May.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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