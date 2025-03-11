Michael Massey News: Getting time at multiple positions

Massey has been playing left field this spring in addition to second base, but he is likely to split time at second base with Jonathan India, MLB.com reports. Massey is hitting .385 (10-for-26) this spring.

India should be Kansas City's everyday leadoff hitter but could play several different positions. Massey should sit against most left-handed pitchers, and it's unclear if or when he'll play the outfield. That said, the added versatility can only help him stay in the lineup.