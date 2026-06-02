Michael Massey News: Goes yard again Monday
Massey went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Reds.
Massey added on to the Royals' sizable lead, launching a solo homer in the seventh inning as part of a three-hit effort. It marked the second baseman's first three-hit game of the season and second homer in as many days, the first time he has gone deep in consecutive games this year. On the year, Massey is now hitting .250 with a .731 OPS, five homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base across 125 plate appearances.
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