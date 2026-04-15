Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Handling steady role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Massey will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Massey will be part of the Kansas City lineup for the fifth time in seven games, with his lone two absences during that stretch coming against left-handed starting pitchers. He may have at least temporarily supplanted Jonathan India as the Royals' preferred option at the keystone, but Massey will need to raise his production at the plate to build more job security. Since being activated from the injured list April 6, Massey has gone 2-for-11 with a double and a 0:3 BB:K.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
50 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
204 days ago