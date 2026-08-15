Michael Massey News: Hits 10th homer in win
Massey went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.
Massey opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the seventh. The 28-year-old is now hitting .282 with four extra-base hits in 11 August contests, though that production comes with a 0:11 BB:K. On the year, he's slashing .264/.296/.430 with 10 homers, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored and two steals across 337 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 5: Same-Game Parlays and Props10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 1927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More