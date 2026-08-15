Michael Massey News: Hits 10th homer in win

Massey went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Massey opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the seventh. The 28-year-old is now hitting .282 with four extra-base hits in 11 August contests, though that production comes with a 0:11 BB:K. On the year, he's slashing .264/.296/.430 with 10 homers, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored and two steals across 337 plate appearances.