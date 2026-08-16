Michael Massey News: Homers in three-hit effort
Massey went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Massey collected a trio of hits, including a sizzling solo shot to open the scoring in the fourth inning. Sunday marked the fifth time this year the second baseman has logged three hits, with two of those performances coming in this road series against the Angels. Overall, he's slashing .271/.301/.442 with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 42 runs and two stolen bases across 104 contests.
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