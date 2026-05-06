Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Homers in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Massey concluded an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, depositing a Gavin Williams curveball into the right-field seats to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead. The two-hit night snapped a 1-for-20 skid at the plate for Massey, who is slashing .215/.243/.385 with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 3:18 BB:K across 70 plate appearances. He's seeing regular playing time at second base with Jonathan India (shoulder) done for the season.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago