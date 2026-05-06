Michael Massey News: Homers in win Tuesday

Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Massey concluded an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, depositing a Gavin Williams curveball into the right-field seats to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead. The two-hit night snapped a 1-for-20 skid at the plate for Massey, who is slashing .215/.243/.385 with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 3:18 BB:K across 70 plate appearances. He's seeing regular playing time at second base with Jonathan India (shoulder) done for the season.