Michael Massey News: Homers in win Tuesday
Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
Massey concluded an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, depositing a Gavin Williams curveball into the right-field seats to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead. The two-hit night snapped a 1-for-20 skid at the plate for Massey, who is slashing .215/.243/.385 with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 3:18 BB:K across 70 plate appearances. He's seeing regular playing time at second base with Jonathan India (shoulder) done for the season.
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