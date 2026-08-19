Michael Massey News: Idle against southpaw
Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
After five consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Massey will retreat to the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Nick Loftin will step in for Massey at second base and bat leadoff.
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