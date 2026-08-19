Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

After five consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Massey will retreat to the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Nick Loftin will step in for Massey at second base and bat leadoff.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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