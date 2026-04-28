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Michael Massey News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Massey is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Massey has slashed .389/.400/.722 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games since April 21. He had a four game hit streak, but went 0-for-2 April 26 versus the Angels. As he gets a breather Tuesday, Nick Loftin has the start at second base and is batting eighth.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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