Michael Massey News: Knocks three-run shot Saturday
Massey went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus the Tigers.
Massey's three-run shot in the fourth frame gave the Royals a 5-0 lead. It was the infielder's second long ball over his past four games after he went deep just once across his first 23 contests of the campaign. Massey isn't a big power guy, but he did hit a combined 29 home runs over the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, so he may have more pop in his bat than the three long balls he tallied across 277 plate appearances last year.
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