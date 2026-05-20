Michael Massey News: Left out of lineup vs. lefty
Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
He'll hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Red Sox send another lefty starter (Connelly Early) to the hill. Nick Loftin will pick up a start at second base in place of Massey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Massey See More