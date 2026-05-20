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Michael Massey News: Left out of lineup vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

He'll hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Red Sox send another lefty starter (Connelly Early) to the hill. Nick Loftin will pick up a start at second base in place of Massey.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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